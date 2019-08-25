Labuschagne strengthens Australia’s grip on third Ashes Test

Leeds: Marnus Labuschagne missed out on a maiden Test hundred but still batted Australia into an even more commanding position against England as they looked to retain the Ashes at Headingley on Saturday.

Labuschagne top-scored with 80 in Australia’s second-innings 246 on the third day of the third Test. It was his third successive fifty since being drafted in as world cricket’s inaugural concussion substitute in place of Australia star batsman Steve Smith during the second innings of the drawn second Test at Lord’s.

England were left needing a mammoth 359 for victory in a match where a win for Australia would see then retain the Ashes at 2-0 up with two to play in a five-Test series. Only three sides have made more than 300 to win in the fourth innings of a Test at Headingley — Australia (404-3 in 1948), England (315-4 against Australia, 2001) and West Indies with 322-5 two years ago. At lunch, England were 11-0.

The fact they survived four overs without losing a wicket was greeted by ironic cheers from a sun-drenched crowd following England’s woeful 67 all in their first innings — seven fewer than the 74 Labuschagne made himself. Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood took five wickets on Friday as England were skittled out with their lowest Ashes total for 71 years. But it was also the fourth time in 18 months that England had been dismissed for under 100 in a Test. Australia resumed on 171-6, already 283 runs ahead, with Labuschagne 53 not out. Labuschagne drove Stuart Broad for a textbook four through extra cover . Labuschagne was 74 not out when Pat Cummins’s dismissal left Australia 226-8. (AFP)