Janmashtami observed in city

SHILLONG: Along with the rest of the country Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna, was celebrated in the city on Saturday with religious fervor and gaiety.

The day was celebrated in several places including Oakland, ISKCON and Hindu Mission.

Speaking during a programme held at Hindu Mission, Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek said that religion is service to humanity.

“I am a Christian and if I don’t do service to humanity, than it is not my religion,” Hek said.

Hek also inaugurated a health camp organised where around 450 people were examined.

Local MLA, Mohendro Rapsang was also present during the programme.

Similar celebrations were also organised by ISKCON, Shillong with the main programme being held at RR Colony.

Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya, Ajay Kumar Mittal attended the programme as the chief guest along with other dignitaries.