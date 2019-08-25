Harijan Colony security tightened

SHILLONG: Security at Harijan Colony has been strengthened since last month with police completely restricting movement of outside vehicles through the locality.

The Cantonment Beat House issued over 100 passes to Harijan Colony settlers who owned two and four-wheelers, police said on Saturday.

Two days back, the Harijan Colony Panchayat Committee had asked for partial relaxation of the restriction on vehicles. The government turned down the demand with a curt reply.

The locality was barricaded and police were deployed following violence in the area in May last year. Though cars and buses were not allowed to ply on the stretch, there was no restriction for riders.

But for the last one month, even two-wheelers not belonging to the locality are being stopped. Security personnel are allowing vehicles only after verifying passes.

Both ends of the Harijan Colony lane are being guarded by police and CRPF personnel.