EGH DC inaugurates Nokpante

WILLIAMNAGAR: The East Garo Hills (EGH) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swapnil Tembe, in the presence of local leaders and government officials, inaugurated the traditional ‘Matchi Nokpante’ constructed by the Kusimkolgre Youth Association at Kusimkolgre locality of Williamnagar on Friday.

Inaugurating the Nokpante or traditional bachelors’ dormitory of the Garo tribe, Tembe lauded the members of the association for their dedicated efforts and urged them to keep on preserving the tradition and culture of the Garos.

Stressing on the need to bring development to the region, Tembe urged the youth to work in tandem with the district administration and to engage themselves in positive activities and asked the members of the association to start career counselling by assuring them financial assistance.