CPI (M) sets terms for exploring poll ties with IPFT

GUWAHATI: The Opposition CPI (M) has categorically said that the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) has to drop its demand for “Tipraland” and sever ties with the ruling BJP if at all it has to explore an alliance ahead of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections.

The IPFT however recently hinted at contesting the polls, to be held in April-May next year, alone but has also kept its doors open for other parties, including the CPI (M).

“We are clear in our stand and there cannot be any consideration for talks in regard to a pre-poll alliance with IPFT if it sticks to its Tipraland demand and continues to have BJP as its ally,” Tripura CPI (M) spokesperson, Gautam Das told The Shillong Times on Sunday.

Das alleged that the “IPFT has always adhered to an anti-CPI (M) stand but now that it appears that they are considering options after having lost some ground in the tribal belt and having a strained relationship with their ally, BJP.”

“Their slogan has been to divide Tripura which we are against. They have to change their attitude of being divisive in a state where there has been a strong traditional bond between tribal and non-tribal communities,” he said.

Apparently, given the fact that both CPI (M) and IPFT have diametrically opposite demands, any kind of pre-poll alliance is looking highly unlikely at this juncture even as there are about seven months for the TTAADC polls.

IPFT spokesperson, Mangal Debbarma had recently said that his party had kept the doors open for other political parties, even the Opposition CPI (M), for discussion on the alliance, provided that they agree to a common minimum programme on ‘Tipraland’ and empowerment of the autonomous development council.

It may be mentioned that IPFT along with its frontal wings had last Friday observed the 11th Tipraland Demand Diwas at the TTAADC headquarters at Khumulwng in West Tripura district to garner support for their demand for a separate state for tribal communities.