Congress MLAs waiting for opportune moment to leave party

SHILLONG: Though the Congress is in a denial mode as far as any move of the party MLAs to switch allegiance to any other party in the state, all is not well with the state Congress.

Recently, the AICC leader in-charge Meghalaya Luizinho Faleiro said the Congress is united but murmurs among the party MLAs suggest that they are waiting for an opportune moment.

Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh had in the past indicated the desire to leave the party but did not indicate the time.

Other MLAs, who did not want to reveal their plans, are in consultations with their colleagues on the future course of action.

Though the Congress legislators are not in a hurry to leave the party, among the political parties, a few Congress legislators prefer NPP and other regional parties in an extreme situation.

Sources said though the BJP is trying hard to rope in several Congress MLAs to the party fold, many are not willing to join the saffron party considering the aversion of the people of Meghalaya towards the party.

The sitting independent MLAs, Justine Dkhar and Robinus Syngkon joined the BJP prior the 2018 Assembly polls, but they could not win the polls.

A Congress legislator admitted lack of leadership and uncertainly at the Centre since the party is not in power, has affected the morale of the state congress too.

Besides, the AICC leaders had not reached out to the state Congress MLAs to ensure unity so that they do not leave the Congress unlike the leaders from other states.

Party sources admitted that though the CLP leader Mukul Sangma is trying hard to keep the flocks together, many MLAs do not prefer his leadership.

In the past, when the Congress was in power in the state under Mukul, the attempt of the rebel legislator to effect a change of leadership was not accepted by the AICC which resulted in the exodus of many

senior Congress MLAs to NPP and other parties prior to the 2018 Assembly polls. Some legislators still dislike Mukul as the party was not able to form the government in the state despite having majority after the 2018 polls.

The NPP was able to form a coalition government with like- minded parties though the Congress tried to convince UDP to form a government.