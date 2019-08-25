Commuters reject oil spills as reason for accidents

SHILLONG: While allegations of alleged oil spills on the Guwahati- Shillong road keep on surfacing from time to time, people who regularly drive on the road have completely rejected the notion.

There were reports of accidents due to oil spills which, however, was denied by the police and several commuters.

An elderly driver from Assam who drives his Swift Dzire every single day from Guwahati to Shillong dismissed the allegations saying, “I drive on this road every day and I cannot believe that accidents happen due to oil spilling.”

The driver, who wished to remain anonymous, said that roads in Meghalaya are far different from the roads in Assam and that one needs to be more careful and alert when navigating the treacherous roads of Meghalaya.

“The roads in Assam are straight and plain but here the roads pass through hills and mountains and so one has to be on high alert,” he said.

Another tourist cab driver from Shillong also stated that the oil spills are nothing but fake claims.

“The road turnings here are too sharp and in such roads, you cannot take chances unlike in Assam where you get only straight roads where you can zoom,” the driver said.

Earlier, the police department had also dismissed the allegations of oil spillage along the National Highway in Ri-Bhoi District asserting that heavy showers create a difficult situation for drivers who are not accustomed to driving in such weather conditions.