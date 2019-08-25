CM, Hek condole death

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Health Minister AL Hek have condoled the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who passed away in New Delhi on Saturday.

In a tweet, Conrad Sangma expressed his deepest condolence to the bereaved family.

“Rest in peace Jaitley ji. He will be remembered by politicians of all ages as a man who always gave a patient hearing to resolve issues,” the Chief Minister said. Health Minister and BJP MLA AL Hek too said that Jaitley was a tall leader and it is a great loss for the entire country including Meghalaya.