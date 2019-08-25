Awareness prog on drug abuse & vaccination

SHILLONG: An awareness programme on drug abuse and the importance of MMR Measles vaccination for young children, was held recently at Seng Khasi School, Mawphlang.

The programme was organised by the Rotary Club of Shillong led by president David Umdor along with faculty and resource persons from NEIGRIHMS namely Dr Arvind Nongpiur, assistant professor of the Department of Psychiatry, Dr Rosina Ksoo, assistant professor of the Department of Pediatrics and Kimberley Syiem, clinical psychologist, Department of Psychiatry, NEIGRIHMS. Around 100 students including the Seng Longkmie of Mawphlang and the Seng Samla Mawphlang attended the programme.

S Rapsang, an officer with the Mawngap police outpost, Melinda Marbaniang, Wanraplang Kharpran from CHC Mawphlang and Pynshailang Lyngdoh were among the people who addressed the students during the programme. A pledge was also taken by the students of the school to ‘say no to drugs’.