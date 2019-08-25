ASER to conduct annual survey

SHILLONG: ASER Centre, the autonomous research and assessment unit of Pratham, is set to launch the Annual Status of Education (ASER) effort for 2019,‘Early Years’.

The ‘Early Years’ ASER, which is set to begin on August 30, will collect data on the schooling or pre-schooling status of children in the age group 4-8 and will, in addition, explore selected

competencies that international research has identified as important predictors of future success, both in school and in life. These competencies can be categorised in four domains: early language acquisition, early numeracy skills, cognitive abilities, and social and emotional learning.

It will also retain core elements of the ASER architecture: it will be a sample-based household survey conducted by local volunteers. The survey will be conducted in one rural district per state rather than nationwide.