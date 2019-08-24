Teachers ask CM to upgrade adhoc schools to govt-aided

SHILLONG: All Meghalaya Ad-Hoc School Teachers’ Association (AMASTA) has urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to upgrade old existing adhoc schools to government aided schools.

The AMASTA under the banner of Joint Action Committee of All Teachers Association of Meghalaya (JACATAM) in a memorandum to the chief minister informed that the total number of old existing adhoc schools from lower primary to higher secondary level are 1857 schools with 7082 teachers.

Pointing out the financial problems of the teachers and the retired teachers, AMASTA has urged the chief minister o upgrade only the old existing categories to the deficit system.

The AMASTA also demanded that social security of all teachers should be initiated under the New Pension Scheme as a post retirement benefit.

Stating that there are many problems in the education department, the AMASTA said there is a need for education commission in the state.

Union Min to visit state

Addressing the press on Friday, convener of the AMASTA, Kenneth Shadap informed that Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale will visit Shillong on August 28 at the invitation of AMASTA.

The members of AMASTA met him on July 6 this year when Athawale visited Guwahati and invited him to visit Shillong also.

They will highlight their demands, including the need to set up an Education Commission during their meeting with him in Shillong.

“Such a commission will resolve differences between the management and school teachers,” he said

Shadap said that Athawale will be given a public reception at Malki Ground where Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will be the chief guest and Athawale will be the guest of honour.

The Meghalaya EMRI Workers’ Union will also attend the programme and they will also submit a memorandum to Athawale to apprise him of the problems they face with the GVK EMRI management.