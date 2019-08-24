Taylor Swift drops new album

Months of waiting has come to an end for Taylor Swift fans as she has finally dropped her latest album Lover.

The 29-year-old organised a YouTube live on her channel for the same and opened up about the inspiration behind her latest release.

“This album felt aesthetically to me, very daytime, very sunlit fields,” she explained while comparing Lover’s theme to those of her previous releases.

She continued, “I wrote this from a perspective of a much more open, free, romantic, whimsical place, and I’m so happy to share that with you soon.”

Not only this, but the Blank Space singer also dropped the music video of her last released track carrying the same name as the album.

The single which Swift released a week ago had romantic melodies and made it stand out from the past releases including You Need to Calm Down and Me.

The music video opens with a young girl holding a snow globe and as the camera zooms in, Swift along with a man (Christian Owens) is seen inside the globe.

From decorating the walls of their home, to playing word scramble, the two are seen as the perfect lovers.

Swift’s Lover is an 18-track album which includes tracks titled Forgot that you existed, Cruel Summer, The Man, I Think He Knows, Miss Americana, The Heartbreak Prince, Paper rings, Cornella Street, Death by a Thousand Cuts, London Boy, Soon you’ll get Better which also features Dixie Chicks.

False God, Afterglow, Daylight, It’s nice to have a Friend and Mei featuring Brendon Urie are some other tracks from the album. (ANI)