Student leader assaulted during anti liquor drive in Khonjoy

SHILLONG: A drive against the illegal sale of liquor in Khonjoy border region of South West Khasi Hills district by members of a student union took a turn for the worse when one of their leader’s was attacked with a dao.

Members of the Garo students’ union from Khonjoy regional unit had undertaken a drive on Friday night to root out the ongoing sale of liquor from the area when the incident took place.

“Our general secretary Rakbath K Sangma was trying to assist the village headman in controlling the situation when he was attacked on the head with a knife,” alleged the student body.

The union has filed a police complaint and accused a resident of Bagli village, Dollon D Shira, of perpetrating the crime.

The student body informed that awareness drives and removal of illegal liquor dens would continue to be undertaken with the help of the village elders and have urged upon the police to arrest those disturbing the peace in the area.