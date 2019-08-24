Speaker election date missing in House calendar

SHILLONG: With the delay in deciding the name of a legislator for the post of Assembly Speaker, the date for election of Speaker does not figure in the calendar for the autumn session starting from September 6.

An official source said on Friday that since the UDP and MDA are yet to meet to decide on the name, the date for the election of Speaker was not included in the calendar.

The Deputy Speaker will announce the date two days prior to the conclusion of the session.

The session will continue till September 13 and the election of the Speaker is likely to be held on the last day of the session.

The Business Advisory Committee on Friday met to finalise the number of days for the session.

The meeting was chaired by deputy speaker Timothy Shira and attended by NPP leader and Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong from the ruling and Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma and Congress MLA, Charles Pyngrope.

Talking to newspersons after the meeting, Shira informed in the six-day session barring Saturday and Sunday, the BAC has decided to give more time for private business.

Mukul said the opposition wanted an increase in the number of business days and that the last two days of government business- either September 10 or 13 may be fixed for the election of the Speaker.

When asked if the opposition will also put up a candidate for the post of the Speaker, Mukul said that it is naturally expected that as opposition members they must field their own candidate as everybody’s vote counts in the spirit of democracy.

Highlighting the main issues that the opposition will take up during the session, Mukul said the issue of coal mining, finance, corruption, drug menace and a few others concerning the interest of the people would be raised.