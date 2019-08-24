SL to play three ODIs in Karachi

Karachi: Sri Lanka will play three one-day internationals in Karachi and as many T20Is in Lahore between September 27 and October 9, a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

According to the original programme, Pakistan was scheduled to host Sri Lanka for two World Test Championship matches in October before Sri Lanka returns for three ODIs and three T20Is in late December.

The decision to swap matches was made following a aphone discussion between PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and SLC President Shammi Silva on Friday, the PCB said in a statement.

The Sri Lanka cricket team will arrive in Karachi on September 25 where it will play three ODIs on September 27 and 29 and October 2. Lahore will host three T20Is on October 5, 7 and 9 after which they will fly home on 10 October, the statement read.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “The PCB is pleased with the outcome of its discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket, which has supported Pakistan in its efforts for the complete revival of international cricket. The tour for limited overs matches will also provide Sri Lanka with an even better understanding of the ground situation before discussing schedule of the Tests. (IANS)