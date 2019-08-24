Shillong celebrates Janmastomi

SHILLONG: Along with the rest of the country Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna, was celebrated in Shillong on Saturday with religious fervor and gaiety.

The day was celebrated in several places in Shillong town including Oakland , ISKCON and Hindu Mission while many people are also celebrating the Janmastami function in their own ways at their places and homes.

Speaking at the programme to celebrate Janmashtami in Hindu Mission, Health and Family Welfare Minister, AL Hek said that his religion is service to humanity.

“ I am a Christian and if I don’t do service to humanity, than it is not my religion,” Hek said while expressing his happiness at the fact that people from different caste and community attended the programme .

Hek also inaugurated health camp which was organised in Hindu Mission where many people were examined by the doctors for different sickness.

Local MLA, Mohendro Rapsang and citizens from different communities were also present in the programme and they greeted each other on the occasion.

Similar celebrations are organised by the ISKCON Shillong and the main function for the celebrations will be held at RR Colony on Saturday where the Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya, Ajay Kumar Mittal will be present along with other dignitaries.

A lot of cultural programmes will also be organised on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the day was also celebrated in Oakland by the Shillong Prabasee Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj