Non Congress man is shifting allegiance : Mukul Sangma

SHILLONG: Leader of the opposition Congress in Meghalaya, Dr Mukul Sangma has reiterated that no MLA from the Congress is joining the BJP or any other party while also making it amply clear that the Congress Legislative Party has an internal mechanism to take care of those who thinks otherwise.

Talking to media persons here, Mukul Sangma said, “No one is joining BJP or any other party. I know everyone’s mind.”

He said that it was a usual trend among the MLAs from across the party lines to meet each other and it was a different issue

Earlier, there were media reports suggesting that Dr Mukul Sangma and few others were joining the BJP.

Not just that the coalition partners of the MDA also claimed that they received feelers from the Congress MLAs to join their party and one of the senior congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh had also made it clear that she was keeping her options open.

However, Dr Sangma has downplayed all such speculations saying that the CLP members are there to collectively respond any challenges and party is happy perfuming its duties.

Stating that the strategy of the party keeps on unfolding from time to time depending on the situation, he downplayed the statements of senior Congress leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh saying the party has internal mechanism to deal with any situation.

“The CLP is united and she (Ampareen Lyngdoh) was there when we had a meeting few days back,” Sangma said.

Responding to a query that the recent action of the state police against a media house from Guwahati is being viewed as something that amounts to an attempt to gag the media, Dr Sangma said that he had register a complaint with the law enforcing agencies against what was malicious and creating misinformation and confusion and he was not aware of how the state police handling it.