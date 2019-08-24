Miley denies cheating on Liam

Pop singer Miley Cyrus in a series of tweets has denied cheating on actor Liam Hemsworth on social media. Cyrus on Thursday took to Twitter to deny all rumours about cheating on her estranged husband and said that she has nothing to hide. “I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100 per cent of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide,” Cyrus wrote. She admitted to cheating in relationships when she was younger but was never unfaithful to Hemsworth. “It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom”. “But the truth is, once Liam and I reconciled, I meant it, and I was committed. There are no secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I have grown up,” she wrote. (IANS)