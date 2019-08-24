France Prez opposes ‘third party’ interference in Kashmir

Chantilly (France): French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said that India and Pakistan should resolve the Kashmir issue bilaterally and that no third party should interfere or incite violence there, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained to him about the changes brought about in Kashmir and that it is part of India’s sovereignty.

After their 90-minute long one-on-one meeting at Chateau de Chantilly, a prime French cultural heritage spot, Macron addressing the media said that: “PM Modi told me about Jammu and Kashmir, and I said that Pakistan and India should resolve the situation, and we do not want that a third party should step in or spoil the situation or incite violence.

“PM Modi explained what are the developments and changes he has brought there in Kashmir, and that it is part of India’s sovereignty, and it important that there is calm, and we should take steps to ensure the situation is not allowed to turn violent.”

Macron said he would speak to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the issue and tell him that the talks should be held bilaterally. He also said that France will deliver the first of the 36 Rafale fighter jets to India next month. (IANS)