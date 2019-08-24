Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passes away

NEW DELHI: Former Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitely passed away at AIIMS on Saturday after prolonged illness. Jaitley had undergone dialysis on Thursday.

“It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Member of Parliament (MP) at 12:07 p.m. on Saturday. Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi on Auguts 9 and was treated by a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors,” said Aarti Vij, Chairperson, Media and Protocol, AIIMS.

IANS