FIR against fake news on viral skin affliction

SHILLONG: South West Garo Hills district administration has decided to file FIR against some rumour- mongers who have spread a fake news about 6000 people, including children, of the Mahendraganj area under Zikzak block being afflicted with a contagious skin disease.

South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ramkumar S said that the report is false and action will be taken against the rumour-mongers.

Several media houses on Friday received a mail which said that about 6000 people, including children and men, women of all ages — pregnant women and lactating mothers — are afflicted with the multiple featured skin disease.

It also stated that government health schemes are not reaching the people of the area which is in the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The report also stated that Sabnam Mohan Raj, Director, Vasu and NGO, can be contacted for more information.

However, Ramkumar S said that he had a discussion with Sabnam Mohan Raj and she had clarified that there was no such outbreak of the disease.

According to Ramkumar, the government has a medical team in Mahendraganj which conducts medical check-ups and there is no increase in skin related disease.

“We have got a couple of names who are spreading this rumour and we will take action,” he said.