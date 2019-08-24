DTDC opens facility, enhances NE footprint

GUWAHATI: Express parcel service provider, DTDC has opened an operations facility here as part of a plan to bolster last-mile capabilities in the Northeast.

The 31,000 square foot office located at Pamohi, close to the Meghalaya border, is supported by a vehicular network connecting seven states of the region.

The state-of the-art facility will also serve as a one-stop destination from where express, e-commerce and ground services of DTDC will operate.

“With the latest facility, DTDC has further strengthened its ability to efficiently meet the increasing demand for logistical services in the Northeast India as e-commerce transactions in the region are growing at the moment,” a statement issued here by DTDC said.

The Northeast has during the past couple of years registered a high demand for e-commerce services, which validates newer establishments.

“Pamohi is a strategic location that helps us to connect with many regions across the state and beyond, thereby allowing us to optimise the returns from every pin code in the region,” Abhishek Chakraborty, executive director, DTDC Express Ltd, said.

“The infrastructural addition will help create employment opportunities, empower entrepreneurs and augment the region’s economic growth substantially,” he said.