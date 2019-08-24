Demand for 80 pc job reservation in pvt sector in state

SHILLONG: Taking note of the growing rate of unemployment in Meghalaya, the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has asked the state government to come up with a state employment policy to provide 80 per cent reservation for tribals of the state in the private sector.

A delegation of the HYC led by its president, Robert Kharjahrin, met Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday to take up the matter.

Talking to newsmen after the meeting, Kharjahrin said unemployment is on the rise and government jobs have become scarce.

“As there is no proper employment policy, we feel it is high time that the state has a policy where tribals would be ensured 80 per cent job reservation in the private sector as well,” he said. Citing the case of Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, Kharjahrin said if big states like these feel the need to have a job reservation policy, than it was time that Meghalaya also came up with its own policy at the earliest.

Kharjahrin added that the deputy chief minister has assured the group that he would look into their demand.

The HYC leader also claimed that the matter has been forwarded to the Political and other line departments for their opinion.