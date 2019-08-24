Court extends protection Aircel-Maxis case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court extended interim protection from arrest to him and his son Karti in Aircel-Maxis cases, filed by CBI and ED, till September 3 and reserved order till then on their anticipatory bail application.

The court, however, refused to adjourn hearing in these cases on the pleas by both the probe agencies, which sought the adjournment on the ground that another case pertaining to INX Media scam involving the father-son duo was pending before the Supreme Court.

Special Judge O P Saini took strong objection to the agencies seeking repeated adjournments, saying “things have become very embarrassing for me”. The court then reserved order on Chidambarams anticipatory bail application for September 3, extending their interim protection from arrest till then. It however gave liberty to CBI and ED to argue the matter anytime before that date.

“I do not find any merit in the application of agencies to adjourn the matter. Why are you (CBI, ED) asking adjournments day after day? You are making such arguments for an year. Things have become very embarrassing for me. You have been seeking adjournment day after day. Put up for orders for September 3. They can argue before that whenever they may argue,” the court said. (PTI)