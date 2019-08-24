Centrally sponsored agri-business course launched

GUWAHATI :In order to bolster the agri-entrepreneurship revolution in the region and as a step to achieve the Honourable Prime Minister’s grand vision of doubling the farmers income, The National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (an Organization of Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India) of Hyderabad, popularly known as MANAGE has started the 45days Fully Residential AGRI-ENTREPRENEURSHIP course in Assam.

The programme is being implemented by designated training institute Darwin School of Agri-Business in technical collaboration with KVK, Kamrup under Assam Agricultural University.

This is a flagship programme under the AC&ABC Scheme of Government of India aimed primarily to supplement the agricultural extension work so that larger communities or rural belts are covered under the integrated farming management concept.

The entire course curriculum along with fooding and lodging are sponsored by Government of India for the budding agripreneurs participating in this 45days course.

At the end of the course, candidates would be mentored and handheld for 1year through Nodal Training Institute and MANAGE, Hyderabad with the aim and object that the candidate is able to successfully ground and run his or her enterprise.

The technical inputs for the programme is being imparted by KVK, Kamrup under the guidance of Dr.Dhirendranath Kalita and by Horticultural Research Station, Kahikuchi under the guidance of Chief Scientist Dr.Sarat Saikia.

Nayan Borah, Asst Director of Directorate of Agriculture is the chief technical advisor for the academic curriculum.

The inaugural session was also addressed by Om Prakash Dhoundiyal, General Manager, NABARD who briefed the participants about the various schemes and also extended full support to the participants for their business ventures to the extent of providing 44% subsidy to their agri and allied ventures under the AC&ABC scheme.

Prafulla Saikia, ex Managing Director of Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation deliberated on the various export opportunities in the agri and allied sector. He motivated students to explore areas of businesses where the region has natural strength and richness.

We anticipate increasing number of youth would gradually take interest in agriculture and extension services. This is likely to make a significant positive impact in rural economy of the country besides making this sector more organized.