Aussies bundle England for 67 at tea

Hazlewood takes 5 wickets; Australia lead by 194 runs

Leeds: Josh Hazlewood took five wickets as England were shot out for 67 in the first innings, their lowest Ashes score since 1948, before Australia also struggled but reached 82/3 and took a lead of 194, at tea on day 2 of the third Test here on Friday.

England missed a huge opportunity to capitalise after the Aussies were bowled out for 179 in their first innings with Jofra Archer bagging six wickets. But Hazlewood was in the mood from the word go on a sunny morning at Headingley, as he nabbed five wickets for just 30 runs.

He was well supported by Pat Cummins (3/23) as none of the English batsmen scored in double figures barring Joe Denly (12). The Aussies, missing star batsman Steve Smith through injury, ripped through England in just 27.5 overs.

Earlier, England wer tottering at 54/6 at Lunch. Hazlewood and Cummins were the stars of the show in the morning session. Jason Roy (9) was the first batsman to go as he failed to reach double figures in what has been a pretty poor induction into Tests for the opener. It was a typical fast bowler’s dismissal as the ball from Hazlewood pitched in line, moved just enough to take the edge of the drive and David Warner picked it up well at first slip.

Skipper Joe Root too failed to rise to the challenge as he was gone two balls later, once again caught by Warner in the slip cordon.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 179; England: 67 all out (Hazlewood 5/30, Cummins 3/23 At Tea). (IANS)