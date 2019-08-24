Abhinandan medically fit, begins flying again

New Delhi: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has started flying the MiG 21 again after he was declared medically fit from injuries sustained while ejecting from the fighter jet that was hit by a Pakistani missile on February 27.

A senior IAF officer said that Abhinandan was declared fit following examination of injuries sustained during the incident in which he had landed across the Pakistani side of the border.

“The clearance was given to Abhinandan for flying again after he was declared medically fit. His fitness was certified by the Institute of Aerospace Medicine,” a senior IAF officer told IANS.

Sources said Abhinandan had undergone a thorough medical examination around three weeks ago for his medical fitness and he had to keep himself away from flying his fighter jet for six months. (IANS)