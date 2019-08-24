Aamir’s daughter to make directorial debut

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is soon to step in the shoes of a director.

Ira will make her directorial debut with a theatre play titled Euripides Medea which will be shown only in some selected cities in India.

The team will soon start rehearsing for the upcoming play, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter.

Ira was recently in the news when she uploaded a picture of her with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani. Her caption, “Everything will be okay” on the picture was interpreted as a cryptic message which hit headlines on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Aamir, on the work front, was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.

He will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which is an adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Along with Aamir, the upcoming feature also stars Kareena Kapoor. Viacom18 Studios is bankrolling the film along with Aamir Khan Productions.

The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020. (ANI)