USTM holds seminar on bio-resources conservation

GUWAHATI: Many fold increase in world human population in the recent decades has adverse impact on bio-diversity, and surprisingly within less than 45 years since 1975 there has been a loss of 65% of the plant and animal species in the world.

The NE in this context is still regarded as a biodiversity hot spot but thoughtful planning is needed by the government for conservation of the region’s biodiversity, in the absence of which it would not take more years for this status to vanish. This was stated by Dr NC Talukdar, Director, Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology.

He was speaking at the national seminar on Bioresources Conservation and Management Strategies for Rural Development organised by University of Science & Technology-Meghalaya here on Thursday.