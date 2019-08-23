UDP names Roy’s son as Shella candidate

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Party (UDP) Shella circle on Thursday affirmed the name of Balajied Kupar Synrem, son of late Donkupar Roy, as its candidate for the bye-election to the Shella assembly seat.

This was announced during the general meeting of Shella circle held on Thursday at the premises of Roy’s residence in Saitsohpen, Sohra.

Vice-president of UDP Shella circle HM Marbaniang said the UDP Shella circle has written to Roy’s wife Rosemelyne Synrem informing her of the decision in zonal meeting to field Balajied.

The letter said that Roy, who was UDP president, had told his party functionaries that he would give way to his son if the public are willing.

Roy had represented the seat for seven consecutive terms.

Marbaniang expressed gratitude at the positive response from the family members. Later, Rosemelyne thanked the zonal leaders for the offer. Teary eyed, she said, “It is an offer we cannot reject.”

Marbaniang asked the people of Shella present at the meeting to raise their hands in acceptance to which all responded.

Meanwhile, president of UDP East Khasi Hills District Titosstarwell Chyne said the decision of the Shella circle to field Balajied will be taken to the central election committee of the UDP for its approval.

He said, “Late Dr Don affirmed my candidature in 2008 and now I am here to do the same to his son. Many people say he is too young but in politics, age is no bar.”

Seeking the support of UDP, he urged the electorate of Shella constituency to not pay heed to the propaganda politics played by other political parties.

He informed the public that Balajied accompanied by senior UDP leaders has approached officers and departments to check the status of the MLA schemes.

Balajied in his speech said that his father gave 31 years of service to the people of Shella.

He sought support from the party workers of Shella saying he will follow the footsteps of his father.