Tripura CM donates month’s salary to destitute home

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has donated his one month’s salary of Rs 29,000 to a destitute children’s home for girls, an official said here on Friday.

An official at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat said that Biplab Deb, along with his wife Niti Deb, had celebrated their daughter’s birthday at the children’s home here earlier this month.

“During his daughter Shreya’s birthday celebrations, Deb had promised to donate his one month’s salary for the welfare of the destitute girls at the home, which falls under the Social Welfare Department of the state government,” the official said.