Developed By: iNFOTYKE

MEGHALAYANews Alert

Sec 144 promulgated near Narang Weighbridge

By From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH:  The District Magistrate of Ri Bhoi District on Friday  imposed Section 144 CrPC prohibiting all unauthorized persons along with their private vehicles from stationing/loitering in and around  Narang weigh-bridge and only single driver and helper of the coal laden vehicle can enter the Weighbridge.

Diversion of coal trucks away from the designated route viz, National Highway-6 without mandatory weighment shall likewise be deemed illegal and violators/offenders, if any, shall be prosecuted under the relevant Sections of the law. In view of the urgency of the matter, this order is passed ex-parte.

You might also like More from author
Comments
error: Content is protected !!