Rain triggers wall collapse in Rilbong

SHILLONG: A short spell of heavy rain on Thursday afternoon brought quite a chaos besides some destruction in parts of the city.

As soon as the rain started, a wall collapsed in Rilbong in which one vehicle was completely destroyed while another was partially damaged.

However, there were no casualties.

There were also some videos going viral in social media where a drain was shown overflowing on to the road in Wahingdoh.

Similarly, there were instances of water logging in the commercial hub of Iew Mawlong and even in Lachumiere.

Following the disturbance in power supply and short circuit owing to the rain, the officials in Secretariat were also forced to shift the venue of an official meeting from one conference room to another on Thursday.

After the rain, there was a disruption in power supply in different parts of the city.