Probe sought into sex racket claim on social media

TURA: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU), East Zone, Williamnagar has urged the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner to initiate an inquiry into claims in the social media, of a sex racket being run in and around Tura Town.

Recently, posts of the alleged sex racket went viral after several users of social media Facebook uploaded the same and even posted photos of those involved in the racket.

“This is unfortunate and should be condemned by one and all. The act has defamed the Garo community in particular and the whole of Garo Hills in general,” the union said while demanding a probe into the claim.

The union sought legal action against all those involved including the owners of hotels or resorts if they are found guilty.