Over 1,000 vacancies in Meghalaya police

HNLC leaders in B’desh, Govt tells HC

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: There are as many as 1028 vacancies in Meghalaya police.

A PIL in this regard was heard by the High Court of Meghalaya on Thursday.

The state government informed the court that different units of Meghalaya police have 1028 vacancies and the modalities for next recruitment is being worked out in consultation with the outsource agency and the government which is in the process.

Advocate General sought for time to file the time schedule for recruitment for filling up the vacancies and it was granted.

He pointed out that so far as law and order situation in Meghalaya is concerned, same is under control and there has not been any breakdown as such.

The affidavit of the government added that there are two armed groups in the state namely the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC)

and Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) operating in the State with the HNLC operating in Khasi and Jaintia Hills district while the GNLA in Garo Hills district.

The affidavit stated that while leaders and top cadres of HNLC are taking shelter in Bangladesh, the strength of the group has gone down in recent years and on the other hand, the death of the Commander-in-Chief of GNLA in February, 2018 and the subsequent surrender of the cadres has wiped out the group with no activities noticed in the recent years.

It was submitted that the law and order in Meghalaya is by and large under control that in the last one year there has been no such breakdown.



