Northeast Briefcase

Officials talk border security, trade at Indo-Bangla meet

Aizawl: Border security and illegal migration were among the major issues discussed by the officials of India and Bangladesh at a conference here on Thursday, a statement said. The bilateral meeting, presided over by state Home Secretary Lalbiakzama, was attended by 15 delegates from Bangladesh, deputy commissioners and senior police officers of Mizoram’s Lunglei, Mamit and Lawngtlai districts and officials of environment and home affairs ministries, it said. Both sides suggested measures to combat cross-border crimes, trespassing and illegal trade at the conference. The officials also talked about ways to maintain infrastructure and increase trade at Mizoram’s Silsury, Marpara and Kawrpuichhuah areas, the statement added. Mizoram shares 319-km-long border with Bangladesh. (PTI)



Night curfew reimposed along Nagaland-Assam border

Kohima: The Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Sivasagar in Assam has reinforced night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am in the 5-km belt in Assam side of Sivasagar district bordering Nagaland with effect from Thursday for a period of 60 days. According to official sources in Nagaland, the ADM of Sivasagar district, in an order, said the night curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure to prevent anti-social elements, extremist and unlawful activities along the Assam-Nagaland border. The ADM further said movement of any person or group of persons or any vehicular traffic are prohibited during the period of night curfew. However, magistrates, security personnel of army, CRPF, police and civil officials deployed on duty are exempted from the purview of the prohibitory order, sources informed. (UNI)



Union Jal Shakti Abhiyan officials visit Nagaland

Kohima: The Assistant Secretary of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti Abhiyaan, Dharam Raj, and two officials from the Union Ministry visited Longleng district of Nagaland. Official sources on Thursday said that the officials of Jal Shakti Abhiyaan, along with the district administration of Longleng visited RKUY fishery ponds, community water reservoir and KUK water conservation dam at Yachem, Sanglu, Yaongyimsen, Chingtok and Orongkong on Monday last. On Tuesday the team visited Pongo village. The purpose of visit was to ensure supply of clean drinking water to the populace round the year, drinking water availability, geo tagging the water bodies and water sources identification. They also visited private fisheries and community water reservoir, sources said. (UNI)



Tripura youth gets death sentence for rape and murder

Agartala: A fast-track court in North Tripura on Wednesday granted death sentence to a 27-year-old youth convicted for raping and murdering a minor girl last year under section 302 of Indian Panel Code. The convicted Sanjoy Tanti had kidnapped the six-year-old girl of Maheshpur tea estate under Kadamtala police station of Dharmanagar on September 24 last year. The convicted stated that he had raped the girl, killed her and then dumped her body into the jungle. Three days later, police recovered the mutilated body of the girl. Police found that soon after recovery of the body Sanjoy Tanti was absconding and later he was arrested from a nearby village. During the investigation, he confessed to the crime and had detailed the sequence of the incident. The court, however, deposited the witnesses of 21 persons and examining various evidence. The investigating officer Apu Pal told the court that investigation revealed that Sanjoy had allured the girl when she was playing with others. He took her to a nearby deserted place and raped her. The girl died on the spot and to reconfirm the death he strangulated her. In the evening when the girl did not return home, the parents and neighbour including Sanjoy had searched the village and tea garden but could not find her. At night a missing complaint was registered with a local police station and two days after based on the information from the locals the body was recovered from the jungle. Meantime, the villagers had noticed that Sanjoy was missing from the village and reported to the police. Police had launched an investigation and came to know that the victim was last seen with Sanjoy. Within two days of the recovery, police arrested Sanjoy from a nearby locality in April. (UNI)



Tripura couple commit suicide, loan burden suspected

Agartala: A young couple, who got married 8 months ago, committed suicide in Tripura on Thursday by hanging themselves, police said. Police suspect that a loan burden forced them to take the extreme step. The incident took place at Ambassa, headquarters of Dhalai district in northern Tripura. “We recovered the bodies of Pankaj Deb (26) and Papia Das (19) from their thatched house on Thursday morning. A postmortem of the bodies was done and a probe is on,” a police official said. The official said that a case of unnatural death has been registered. Pankaj, an auto-rickshaw driver, was the sole bread earner of the family. (IANS)