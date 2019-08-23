North East Travel conclave gets underway

SHILLONG: North East Travel Conclave got underway in Shillong on Friday explore new ideas to boost the potential tourism sector business with an eye on increasing flow of tourists from the South Asian countries.

The conclave is being organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce. The conclave is slated to discuss the idea of North East as a gateway to foreign tourists from South East Asian countries. The conclave is focused on tapping the potential of tourism business in the region.