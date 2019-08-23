Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong. File photo.
MDA sure of consensus on Speaker’s post: Tynsong

By From Our Correspondent

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister and senior leader of the NPP- led  ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) ,Prestone Tynsong on Friday asserted that the coalition would definitely arrive at a consensus on the issue of selection of the next Assembly Speaker.
Talking to newsmen on Friday, Tynsong said that there was no confusion or any problem in the coalition in deciding the candidate for the post of the speaker.
It may be mentioned that the post of Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has fallen vacant following the demise of Dr Donkupar Roy last month.

Comments
