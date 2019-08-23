MDA sure of consensus on Speaker’s post: Tynsong

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister and senior leader of the NPP- led ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) ,Prestone Tynsong on Friday asserted that the coalition would definitely arrive at a consensus on the issue of selection of the next Assembly Speaker.

Talking to newsmen on Friday, Tynsong said that there was no confusion or any problem in the coalition in deciding the candidate for the post of the speaker.

It may be mentioned that the post of Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has fallen vacant following the demise of Dr Donkupar Roy last month.