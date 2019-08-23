KSU unit takes stock of anti-migrants measures in Ri-Bhoi district

NONGPOH: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), North Khasi Hills District Unit leaders led by its President, Ferdynald Kharkamni on Friday met the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi seeking information whether the District Task Force Committee as per the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016 in the district has been constituted or not.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting with Ms RM Kurbah, the Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner, President of the KSU NKHD, Ferdynald Kharkamni expressed satisfaction about the outcome of the meeting, while at the same time lauded the Ri Bhoi DC for her sincere efforts in speeding up the ongoing construction work of the Entry and Exit Point at Umling in Ri Bhoi District.

He also informed that as per a reply from the DC Ri Bhoi, the District Task Force Committee has already been constituted in the District since February 4 last. The committed is headed by a Chairman who is the DC herself, and comprises of headmen as members.

Further, he hoped that the Committee would start functioning in the whole district as soon as possible as this will immensely help in tackling influx as well as it will help the Police also to prevent various crimes when there is active participation of the village head, district administration and the police together.