KJDSTA demands release of arrear salary before Sept 5

SHILLONG: Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers Association (KJDSTA) has demanded immediate release of 2nd installment of arrear salary as per revised pay scale before Teachers’ Day celebration on September 5.

President of KJDSTA, Babu Kular Khongjirem said the general meeting of KJDSTA held on Thursday said the association Was waiting for the response from the government within a week.

The meeting after thorough discussion has also unanimously endorsed the decisions and memorandum of the Association submitted to the Director of school education and Literacy (DSEL) earlier and also to the Chief Minister on August 14.

The teachers demanded the extension of Pension benefits to deficit school teachers in the state, regular and monthly salary, raising the Death-Cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG) to Rs 10 lakh at par with government employees as recommended by 5th pay commission, implementation of New pension schemes (NPS), extension of NAPs (New Assured Progressing Scheme) as teachers of deficit have no promotion so far.

The association has demanded medical re-imbursement; uniform leaves especially maternity leaves for lady teachers, beside others.

The executive cum zonal meeting with meet again before teachers’ day to discuss and plan of action for celebration of ensuing Teachers’ Day celebration .