Hurdles before KHADC to free Iewduh of plastic

Council notifies no plastic zone with effect from Sept 1

SHILLONG: Though the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Wednesday notified that Iewduh will be a “no plastic zone” with effect from September 1, hurdles are many to fulfill the goal.

As per the notification issued by the Executive Members (EMs) in charge of Trade and Market, Paul Lyngdoh and Jambor War respectively, the business fraternity, shop owners, restaurants, roadside vendors and all business establishments are directed to abide by the order. The council also sought the cooperation of the public to come forward and stop the use of plastics in all forms.

However, the main concerns are the influx of plastic containers, plastic covers besides other plastic materials from outside and also produced in the state as they are used regularly by the people.

Besides, the KHADC has limited manpower to enforce the rule.

When contacted, Lyngdoh said the initiative will be taken in a phase manner and will deal with the first task on breaking the supply chain of plastics.

“It will be done in phases, starting with checking the supply of plastics in the bazar area. We will deal with the most difficult task first and go down to other plastic materials,” he said.

The KHADC notification said the Council has taken note of rampant misuse of plastics as they pollute the environment and are health hazards to humans, animals and marine lives.

The highly non-degradable plastics also clog the drains, streams, rivers and lakes.The council jointly with the Hima Mylliem resolved to enforce the ban on the use of plastics which are non-degradable in line with the mandate the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 at Iewduh.

The violators will be penalised in accordance with law. The council has urged the traders who possess licenses for units which are plastic based to shift to different business ventures.

He reiterated that the ‘no plastic zone’ initiative cannot be achieved in one go but it is to be done in a phase manner.