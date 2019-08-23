HC takes up PIL on hygiene and cleanliness in city

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya on Thursday took up the pending PIL on cleanliness and hygiene in the city.

The PIL was filed by senior advocate SP Mahanta.

The KHADC counsel VGK Kynta represented KHADC which has bigger role to play as far as tribal areas under the Council is concerned. Several laws passed by the KHADC have provisions for hygiene and cleanliness.

Earlier, the Shillong Municipal Board had issues instructions to avoid sale of meat openly without any cover. The exposure of meat was also taken up during the hearing. Overcrowding of pavement and footpaths by the hawkers was also raised by Mahanta and Kynta before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice HS Thangkhiew.

The counsels for the respondents sought for time to file their respective affidavits-in-opposition.

The matter will come up for hearing on September 23.