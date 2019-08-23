Govt against re-opening Harijan Colony road

Headman to file fresh petition in HC

SHILLONG: Urban Affairs Minister and member of the High Level Committee, Hamlet Dohling, has lambasted the secretary of the Harijan Panchayat Committee for demanding re-opening of the closed road in the locality which is being guarded by security personnel ever since violence broke out in the area last year.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, Dohling said that the state government knows what needs to be done as far as security is concerned.

“Who is he to tell the government to do this and that. He does not need to teach us how we should function,” Dohling said. “Who is he to tell us to remove the restrictions,” he said.

On being asked about the special leave petition filed by the Harijan Colony in the Supreme Court, Dohling added that the government will see its contents and take necessary action.

The Shillong Municipal Board, which is conducting the inventory of the residents, has asked them to submit their details to it before August 31.

He said he was not aware how many residents of the area have responded to the Board’s notice.

Dohling said that the HLC will sit after August 31 to chalk out its next course of action.

The headman of Harijan Panchayat Committee Billu Singh will file a fresh petition in the High Court of Meghalaya for a direction to the government to restrain from taking any action against the Harijan Colony.

However, during the hearing of the case on Thursday, the counsel for the petitioner submitted that inadvertently certain errors have crept in the writ petition. Accordingly, he withdrew the petition to file a fresh plea on the same matter by furnishing relevant documents.