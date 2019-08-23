GH MR workers demand release of pending dues

TURA: Muster roll workers of different departments in Garo Hills under the banner of the All Garo Hills Muster Roll Workers Association (AGHMRWA) have expressed unhappiness over the failure of the state government to release their pending dues.

The workers are yet to receive their wages for the months of May, June and July.

“We are facing many hardships due to our pending wages. We request the government to release our pending dues within the month of August,” the workers said in statement.