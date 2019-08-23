Eight-year-old raped in SGH

TURA: A man has lodged a complaint with the police of South Garo Hills accusing a fellow villager of raping his eight-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

In a separate incident, a man accused of rape escaped from police custody by jumping out of the running vehicle in Salmanpara, South West Garo Hills district on Tuesday, a delayed report stated.

In his complaint, the victim’s father said that one Chichim D Shira sexually assaulted his daughter on the afternoon of August 20.

The victim has revealed to her family that this was not the first attack on her by the accused.

A few months ago, the accused had waylaid the girl while she was returning home from school.

“She was coming home when he dragged her to the jungle and committed the crime,” stated the father in the FIR.

Rising cases of crimes particularly against children are becoming major concern in the Garo Hills with one or more such incidents being reported almost every week in the region.

Accused escapes

According to police in South West Garo Hills, German M Marak (20) of Betasing area had accompanied a friend identified as Sengchang D Shira to Salmanpara to meet a woman. Sengchang had allegedly promised to find a husband for the 30-year-old woman and took along his friend German Marak.

However, instead of any marriage proposal the accused German committed rape on the woman. The victim went to Salmanpara police station and filed an FIR.

After being arrested, both men were being taken to district headquarters Ampati when they jumped out of the vehicle and fled. Police are yet to nab the two accused.

Body recovered

The body of a woman floating on the Jinjiram river was retrieved by police from near Rajpur in Bhaitbari area of Rajabala on Thursday evening.

The victim has been identified as Narjina Begum of Rajpur (Tilepara) in West Garo Hills district. Police are awaiting the post mortem report of the victim to ascertain the cause of death since there was no missing person’s report.