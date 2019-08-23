DC stresses on need for institutions with Sc stream in rural areas

TURA: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh has called for the opening of more institutions with science stream in rural areas so as to cater to the needs of rural youth and provide learning facilities in their hometown.

The District Level Science Seminar, 2019 with the topic “Periodic Table of Chemical Elements : Impact on Human Welfare” was held on Friday for Secondary School students of West Garo Hills at SMELC Building, Dakopgre, Tura where West Garo Hills, Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The programme was organised by the District School Education Officer, West Garo Hills, Tura.

Addressing the gathering, Ram Singh said that science is an integral part of human life and therefore, understanding science is necessary for using it in our everyday lives. Lamenting on the fear psychosis the students usually have with regard to science subject, he said that students find it difficult since science is studied along with practical and experiments which needs extra effort, but that it is easy once the subject matter is understood. Apart from the school curriculum, he suggested that students should learn the basics of science and matters related to science so as to enhance their knowledge capacity on the subject.

Singh also informed about the various avenues and job opportunities available for science students at the national level. Reminding the students to study hard with sheer dedication by avoiding peer pressure during their student life, he cautioned them not to indulge in bad habits like smoking, drinking, etc since these habits are not only addictive and harmful, but ruins the career prospect of a person’s life.

In his keynote address, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, Don Bosco College, Tura Madhusudan Saha explained in detail about the topic of the science seminar and the relation of chemical elements with human beings.

District School Education Officer (DSEO), Tura C J Sangma informed that the science seminar is being held every year with the objective to provide platform for students where they can explore about the knowledge of science, inculcate the spirit of scientific enquiry and develop analytical thinking in the minds of young students. She also informed that competitions are also being organised in which students from class VIII, IX and X can participate and the winners will be eligible to participate in the State and National level competitions.Principal, Christian Girls Higher Secondary School, Nodin M K Marak, Science Supervisor, Tura C A Sangma, Principal, teachers and students of various schools of the town were among others who attended the seminar.