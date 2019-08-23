DC pledges action against rumours on ‘skin disease’

SHILLONG: South West Garo Hills District Administration has decided to file FIR against rumour mongers who have circulated a fake news about 6000 people including children of Mahendraganj area under Zikzak block getting infected by a contagious skin disease.

South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ramkumar S said that it is a false reports and they were taking action against the rumour mongers

Several media houses on Friday received a mail which said that about 6000 people including children of the Mahendraganj area under Zikzak block are infected by a contagious skin disease and men, women of all ages – pregnant, lactating mothers, kids, young children – all are infected with multiple featured skin diseases.

It also stated that the area was in the Indo-Bangladesh border area of the state and government health schemes were not reaching the people of the region.

The report also stated that Mrs. Sabnam Mohan Raj, Director NGO Vasu can be contacted for more information.

However, Ramkumar S said that he even had a discussion with Sabnam Mohan Raj to which she clarified that there was no such outburst of the disease in the area.

According to Ramkumar, the Government have a medical team in Mahendraganj and they are conducting their medical checking in the area and there is no increase incidence the skin related disease.

“We have got couple of name who are spreading this rumour and we will take action,” he said.