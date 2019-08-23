Redding: This photo provided by Cal Fire shows an aerial view of the Mountain Fire burning Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, near Redding, Calif. A fast-moving Northern California wildfire is threatening thousands of homes and forcing evacuations. The fire in Shasta County started around noon in a rural area northwest of Redding about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of San Francisco. CalFire Capt. Robert Foxworthy says the blaze quickly spread to more than 600 acres, or about one square mile. Foxworthy says about 2,000 structures may be threatened, though officials haven't conducted a thorough count yet. AP/PTI(AP8_23_2019_000005B) INTERNATIONAL Cal Fire shows an aerial view of the Mountain Fire burning ear Redding By Web Editor Last updated Aug 23, 2019