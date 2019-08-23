Awareness on SVEEP held in SWGH

TURA: The Deputy Commissioner (Election), South West Garo Hills, Ampati conducted a weeklong awareness drive on Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation or SVEEP in the district.

During the awareness drive, enumerators along with booth level officers disseminated information on SVEEP and matters regarding the electoral process.

The SVEEP awareness programmes targeting the rural populace started on August 21 at Ampati weekly market and were held throughout the week at designated locations in all the tree legislative assembly constituencies of the district.