Assembly to discuss Speaker’s post on last 2 days

Autumn Session of Meghalaya Assembly begins on Sept 6

SHILLONG: The discussion to fill up the vacant post of Speaker in Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will be taken up on the last two days of the Autumn session beginning September 6.

The Business Administrative Committee of the state Assembly on Friday had a meeting at the Old Assembly complex.

.Talking to newsmen after the meeting, Deputy Speaker, Timothy Shira informed that the house would be in session from September 6 to 13. He informed that in the six-day session barring Saturday and Sunday, the BAC has decided to give more time for private business.